Whilst the worlds cycling eyes are focused on Wollongong at the current UCI World Road Championships, only a couple of kilometres away some of Australia's best junior and masters cyclists were also battling it out for gold medals on the road.
The 2022 AusCycling Masters and Junior Road National Titles were held in Wollongong last week, with medals awarded in the time trial, criterium and road race.
Fifty-five masters national champions were crowned in Wollongong with Southern Cross Cycling Clubs Luke Dale named as the NSW Masters 2 Cyclist of the Year for 2021.
Dale won the Masters 2 NSW criterium title for the second year in a row and a bronze in the Individual Time Trial-and after a huge day on the pedals this week he won a silver medal in the National Masters Road Championships.
Finishing fifth in the Men's Masters 1-2 Criterium race on Wednesday Dale was in the leading bunch in the uphill sprint to the line in the final championship race.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
