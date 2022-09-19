St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Silver medal for top NSW Masters cyclist

John Veage
By John Veage
September 19 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Masters 2 Cyclist of the Year- Luke Dale. Picture John Veage

Whilst the worlds cycling eyes are focused on Wollongong at the current UCI World Road Championships, only a couple of kilometres away some of Australia's best junior and masters cyclists were also battling it out for gold medals on the road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.