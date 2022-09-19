St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Meeting the Queen had a profound effect on these two women

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 19 2022 - 3:36am, first published 3:28am
Sarah Beer was so upset by news of the Queen's death she was late for work.

Sarah Beer cried the day the Queen died, remembering the visit she and other sick children received in hospital in 2000.

