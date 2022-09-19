Sarah Beer cried the day the Queen died, remembering the visit she and other sick children received in hospital in 2000.
"I was so sad when I woke to the news," said Ms Beer, head chef at the popular Rubyniks cafe at Westfield Miranda.
"I was late for work because I couldn't take my eyes off the TV screen."
Ms Beer, who suffers from cystic fibrosis - the genetic condition which causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs - was 16 at the time of the Queen's visit to Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick.
"The Queen went through all the wards, spending time with the kids who couldn't leave their beds and with the rest of us in the Starlight Room," she said.
"She was very lovely - she might have been my grandmother - softly spoken, kind and very relaxed.
"Some of the celebrities who came through weren't at all comfortable."
Carol Goddard was among school captains from across NSW who met the Queen in 1970 at James Cook Boys High School and Moorefield Girls High School, Kogarah.
Ms Goddard, a former St George and Sutherland Shire resident who now lives in Kiama, represented St Catherine's School, Waverley.
While the Queen met most of the 560 captains on a playing field, a group of six, including Ms Goddard (then Carol Boyle) was given the privilege of a personal meeting in the Art Room.
"I will never forget the experience, it had a profound impact on me," she recalled.
Ms Goddard still has the 1970 school magazine in which she wrote about the meeting.
Her account began: "It has been unfortunately fashionable among certain circles in recent years to decry the British Monarchy as a futile clinging onto old tradition, or as simply an institution which serves no practical purpose, and is therefore a useless waste of the taxpayer's money.
"As I met the Queen during her visit to Australia this year, and avidly digested all the up-to-the-minute news of her stay made available by mass media, it has proven to me, and I am sure to many other Australians, how very wrong these judgments have been."
Ms Boyle wrote that while "a certain mystique and awe" surrounded the royal visitor, leading to "feelings of inadequacy and awkwardness", every student was immediately put at ease when the Queen came in from the cold outdoors and quipped, "You're very lucky to be in here, in the warmth".
She said the Queen had greeted her with a bright "hello", asked about her school and ambitions and, when leaving, thanked the students.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.