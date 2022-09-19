There was a double blow for the Sharks when the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs defied the odds with a third straight elimination finals win - this time 28-26 over the Newton Jets - to head into The Knock-On Effect NSW Cup Grand Final.
The Bulldogs will take on the Penrith Panthers at CommBank Stadium next Sunday after an uncanny end to Saturday's Preliminary Final at Leichhardt Oval .
It was only three weeks ago that the Jets kicked a penalty goal on the siren against the Bulldogs for a 22-all draw that handed them the Minor Premiership.
On Saturday, Jets halfback Brayden Trindall had another chance in the final seconds of play to land a penalty goal - which would have forced the Preliminary Final into extra time - but unfortunately the ball sailed to the left of the uprights.
Newtown had their lineup upset on game day with three key players - fullback Kade Dykes, centre and regular goalkicker Mawene Hiroti and five-eighth Luke Metcalf - unavailable either through injury or being called up by their NRL team the Sharks for their Semi-final against South Sydney.
"We can't blame the loss on that, but we did have a lot of disruption," Coach Rhys Davies said.
"On the other hand we did have the team to do it, so we let ourselves down."
He said the Jets players would get around Trindall to let him know it wasn't his fault.
"Tough, tough kick - 30 metres out, on the sideline, into the wind," Davies said.
"We should never had been in that position anyway.
"We just gave silly penalties away, letting them out of their own end and they just kept bombing to (Jayden) Okunbor and it worked.
"We couldn't stop him."
Okunbor featured prominently in the first three tries - scoring two himself and then off-loading to his front rower Jayden Tanner for the third.
The Jets had a resurgence in the second half through tries to Tom Rodwell, Jayden Berrell and Reubenn Rennie to sneak right up onto the Bulldogs tails 28-26.
