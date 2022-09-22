Fun, athletic and a little bit cheeky with a splash of pizazz, here's a spot of fitness with a twist.
Bobbi's Pole Studio at Miranda is hosting a free open day from 3pm-5pm on October 1.
This is one for the guys and girls - all are invited to try pole and burlesque.
Catering for all ages and sizes, the inclusive community, which recently also raised $3000 for Sydney Dogs and Cats Home, has been operating in Sutherland Shire for the past 16 years.
Starting out as a former mechanics workshop, the now polished studio carries the motto, 'have fun, get fit and flaunt it'.
Details: 9522 2933
