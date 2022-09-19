Dale, 47, will be 'calling the corners' for enduro motorcycling world champion and two-time Dakar rally winner Toby Price, who now enjoys competing on four wheels as well as two. As 'Team Australia', the pair will share driving duties with former Supercars driver Paul Weel, in Weel's custom-built Geiser Bros G6 2WD Trophy Truck. Weel will have American navigator, Preston Schmid, at his side.