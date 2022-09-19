Kirrawee's Dale Moscatt is about to tick another event off his 'bucket list', with the professional rally co-driver to tackle the Baja 1000.
First run in 1967, the '1000' is considered one of the most prestigious off-road races in the world, with drivers and co-drivers tackling a 1000-mile single loop through Ensenada and the Baja Peninsula in Mexico. This year it will be run from November 15-20.
Dale, 47, will be 'calling the corners' for enduro motorcycling world champion and two-time Dakar rally winner Toby Price, who now enjoys competing on four wheels as well as two. As 'Team Australia', the pair will share driving duties with former Supercars driver Paul Weel, in Weel's custom-built Geiser Bros G6 2WD Trophy Truck. Weel will have American navigator, Preston Schmid, at his side.
Their campaign kicks off with the Baja 400, being run last week from September 13-17, and is excited to be tackling two events that he has always followed.
"We have to do a qualifying session, and that's your starting position for the 400, then where you finish the 400 is your starting position for the 1000," he said
"The 400 really is the warm-up and seeding for the 1000 so we will be keeping that in mind .
"They are both long and tough races so let's hope for a fast but 'smooth' run first up, then see what strategy comes into play."
