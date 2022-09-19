St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
What's on

Heathcote performer gears up for Schools Spectacular

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 19 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heathcote's Allee Reynolds, 13, is joining Schools Spectacular as a featured artist. Picture supplied

There's being part of a large group ensemble and then there's having the stage lights shine directly on you for your solo moment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.