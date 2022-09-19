There's being part of a large group ensemble and then there's having the stage lights shine directly on you for your solo moment.
But there will be no nerves for Heathcote's Allee Reynolds, 13, who has been chosen as one of the 48 featured artists in NSW Schools Spectacular.
Allee's time to shine will be in November, at Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park.
That's the venue for Schools Spectacular, the largest variety event in the world, which showcases the creative talents of NSW public school students. It is produced by the Arts Unit at the NSW Department of Education.
The theme this year is 'Create the Magic'. There centre-stage will be aspiring Broadway star and singer, Allee, who is passionate about musical theatre.
"It has been a dream of mine...to be singing my heart out on that stage," the student said.
"I have been performing since the age of two. I am not ashamed to say, I am a 'theatre kid'.
"My first musical that I performed in was 'Miracle on 34th Street'. My dream is to one day be on Broadway as Fanny Brice in 'Funny Girl', or write a musical like one of my idols, Lin Manuel Miranda."
Inspired by Rachel Berry from the TV show Glee, Oscar winning actress Meryl Streep and singer Bruno Mars, Allee also plays the piano and dances.
She recently played Annie in a production by Rockdale Musical Society, Rockdale cabaret (featured singer), and was part of the choir at Heathcote Public School.
She will now perform alongside a 2100-voice choir, 2200 dancers, a 100-piece symphony orchestra, stage bands, a signing choir, specialist ensembles and vocational education and training crews.
Schools Spectacular is on November 25-26.
Tickets phone 13 28 49 or here.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
