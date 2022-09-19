St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Bob makes his mark

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 19 2022 - 4:57am, first published 4:00am
Spurred on by his 'Billy Bushies' fan club at the Sydney Opera House finish line Waterfalls Bob Fickel has now finished his 300th Marathon.

Bob Fickel was born to run.

