Bob Fickel was born to run.
The Waterfall resident and member of the Australian 100 club has now ran his 300th Marathon in Blackmores Sydney Running Festival on Sunday.
Bob may be Fickel by name, but not by nature and at age 70, he has had his momentous 300th marathon marking Sydney's 20th anniversary in 2022.
Bob's been averaging 5-10 marathons a year since the 80's, he shares some great stories including the Sydney to Melbourne Ultramarathon which he knocked over in eight days averaging over 100km a day.
It will be an extra special run for the athlete known as 'Flying Fickel', who is part of a group of eight runners - The Blue Line Legends, who have completed all the Sydney marathons since 2001.
"It's getting harder as I get older," he said.
"This was my 300th marathon - I'm only about the 9th person in Australia to do that."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
