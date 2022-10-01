St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Clocks move forward an hour as daylight saving starts

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 1 2022 - 12:46am, first published 12:45am
Early morning at North Cronulla. Picture by John Veage

Daylight saving starts at 2am tomorrow (Sunday October 2), when clocks are pushed forward an hour from 2am to 3am.

Local News

