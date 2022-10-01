Daylight saving starts at 2am tomorrow (Sunday October 2), when clocks are pushed forward an hour from 2am to 3am.
Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT will be in step with NSW, but there is no change to the time in Queensland, Western Australia and the Northern Territory, where daylight saving time is not observed.
Attorney-General and Cronulla MP Mark Speakman said, "While most electronic devices such as mobile phones and smart watches automatically update for daylight saving, manual clocks or watches still need to be wound forward an hour".
"Daylight saving is one of the great features of our summer and we shouldn't let it go to waste," he said.
"Have a barbecue in the park, take a walk along the beach, play a game of backyard cricket with the kids - the possibilities are endless.
"As we leave winter behind us, the extended daylight will be welcome - and hopefully, there's more
Daylight saving will continue until the first Sunday in April, when clocks will be wound back an hour.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.