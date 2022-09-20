St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Gymea's Frank Mawer - who had been Australia's oldest man - has died in his sleep at 110

By Murray Trembath
Updated September 20 2022 - 1:13am, first published 12:57am
Frank Mawer 1912-2022. Picture supplied

Frank Mawer, who had the distinction of being Australia's oldest man, has died at 110.

