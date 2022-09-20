Frank Mawer, who had the distinction of being Australia's oldest man, has died at 110.
Up until November last year Mr Mawer lived independently in his own apartment at Gymea with the support of carers.
He moved to the South Coast to be with his son, a nurse, and his partner following a fall which occurred after he was weakend by a bout of COVID-19.
Mr Mawer passed away in his sleep on Saturday at the home in Central Tilba.
Mr Mawer, who celebrated his 110th birthday on August 15, became Australia's oldest man in July last year after the passing of a Queensland man, Dexter Kruger.
Mike Baird, the chief executive of HammondCare, whose staff cared for Mr Mawer at home for many years and right up till the end, paid tribute to Mr Mawer.
"Mr Frank was the most inspiring individual - a gracious man and a man of faith," Mr Baird said.
Mr Mawer's son Barry said his dad had contracted COVID-19 several weeks ago, and this had weakened him.
"He lived life to the full even in recent months," Barry said.
"He insisted on sitting up for meals, did his exercises every day, and had plenty of visitors.
"He went to have his afternoon nap on Saturday afternoon and never woke up."
In 2020, Mr Mawer said his advice for living to a grand age was simple - no smoking, no drinking and no gambling.
"These are three things you can choose. The way you live makes a difference. And the schooling costs of my six children was a worthy investment," he said.
While he has not had a drink for 80 years, Mr Mawer confessed to another vice -- Portuguese tarts from a nearby local bakery.
Born in 1912, Mr Mawer lived through some tough times, including two pandemics, the first being the Spanish Flu.
His mother died when he was 12 and he was made a ward of the state.
In 1939, he married Elizabeth, an Irish immigrant and together they raised six children. The extended family has grown to 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren.
Mr Mawer was a conscientious objector during World War ll because of his religious convictions and spent 12 months in the Northern Territory outback, building a roof from bush timber over an ammunition dump and another year in Katherine building an abattoirs for the army.
Elizabeth passed away in 2011 at 92. He would say later, "It was a long marriage to a lovely girl".
Mr Mawer and the extended family vacationed at the Blue Lagoon Beach Resort at Bateau Bay on the Central Coast prior to Christmas for more than 60 years, usually at the same beachfront site. A street was named in their honour.
The news of his passing was shared on Sunday with the congregation of Horizon Church, Sutherland, where he worshipped for many years. The congregation was reminded that the great Old Testament character Joshua also lived to 110.
There will be a celebration of his life at Horizon Church at a date to be announced, after a private funeral service on the South Coast.
The HammondCare At Home team who supported Mr Mawer during his time at Central Tilba included clinical care manager Chalmain Hansen, care manager Rhett Guthrie and care worker Rosemary Cosgrove.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.