Truck fire in M5 East tunnel

A truck caught fire in the M5 East tunnel at Bexley early today.
A NSW Fire and Rescue statement said the fire broke out in the tray of the truck, travelling in the west-bound lanes of the tunnel near the Bexley exit, around 5.45am.
"The internal sprinkler system activated, containing the fire, as four Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews used the tunnel's cross-over walkways to reach the scene and extinguish the flames," the statement said.
"The cause of the fire is being determined."
