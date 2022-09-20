St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Internal sprinkler system contains truck fire in M5 East tunnel until fire crews arrive

September 20 2022 - 1:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Truck fire in M5 East tunnel

A truck caught fire in the M5 East tunnel at Bexley early today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.