With HSC exams looming and a bursting sense of anxiety in the air, Sylvania child psychologist Popi Iatrou says a moment of self-reflection can reduce the bridge between stress and balance.
Inspired by her experiences in her career and raising teenagers, she has created a guided journal for teens and young adults, to encourage them to creatively consider their values and beliefs, so they develop a healthy mindset.
The senior psychologist who works at Westmead Children's Hospital and also at a private practice in Sutherland Shire has created 'Wellness Arts' - a new passion project - and this workbook titled 'On Crossing Oceans - Adventures of the Brave Hearted' is its first publication that aims to improve well-being.
The journal poses questions for reflection about one's past year and future planning for the coming year. Somewhat of a 'self-help' book, the journal is also much like a diary - giving young people the opportunity to answer some of life's questions in their own way.
"It's about understanding gratitude and self-care in a fun, visual way," Ms Iatrou said. "Research shows that with reflection, you're more likely to achieve goals if you write them down."
Questions include, 'What was the most challenging thing for you in the past 12 months?; What has surprised you?; What do you want to learn about yourself?; and 'How have you looked after yourself and your relationships?'
"In the current climate, what I'm mostly seeing is a lot of social anxiety," Ms Iatrou said. "That has been amplified by disconnection. A lot of people want to please others but this is all about identity and belonging."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
