Who ever assumed fairy floss was just for kids?
Sweet-toothed communities have spoken, and taking out a win at the 2022 Sydney Royal Fine Food Show Awards was St George business, Fluffy Crunch.
The Beverly Hills online store won the 'specialty foods' award - gold medal for its vanilla latte fairy floss.
After a month of judging, across seven individual competitions, the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) announced the champion medal products.
What started as a part time experiment at the markets in 2016, evolved into a full-time venture for husband and wife team, Michael and Paola Karamallis.
When COVID-19 impacted on their business because of the mass cancellation of events, they mixed it up, and transitioned to online selling - and the demand is strong.
The business also launched its Christmas Advent Calendar, which will feature 14 of its award-winning creations and three new ones - sour apple, tiramisu and chocolate.
Also taking out a win in the awards was Stapleton Family Meats, Gymea, for its rolled boneless leg ham in the 'smallgoods and charcuterie' competition.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
