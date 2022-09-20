The new full-size basketball court at Don Lucas Reserve, Wanda looks spectacular, and the colouring matches that of the adjoining ocean.
Workers are applying the finishing touches to the project, which is part of a new fitness park.
The court has a a revolutionary high-tech surface.
"The tiles will provide bounce and cushioning similar to the comfort of a hardwood court," a council statement said before work began.
"With an open top design they have a quick-drying porous finish, excellent weather resistance and good drainage."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
