Colouring of new basketball court at Wanda matches that of adjoining ocean

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 20 2022 - 9:37pm, first published 9:30pm
New basketball court at Don Lucas Reserve. Picture supplied

The new full-size basketball court at Don Lucas Reserve, Wanda looks spectacular, and the colouring matches that of the adjoining ocean.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

