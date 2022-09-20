Man charged with aggravated break and enter

A man has been charged following an investigation into an alleged aggravated break and enter at Menai.
The offence of aggravated break and enter, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years jail, can involve a number of situations, including where someone was at home at the time, the offender inflicted actual bodily harm or two or more people were involved.
A police statement said, earlier this month, officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command established Strike Force Crust to investigate the Menai incident, which occurred on August 31.
"Following extensive inquiries, about 10am on Tuesday September 20, detectives executed a search warrant at an address in Edensor Park," the statement said.
"During the search, police seized a number of items relevant to the investigation, which will undergo further forensic examination.
"A 37-year-old man was arrested and taken to Liverpool Police Station, where he was charged with specially aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence.
"The man was refused bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court.
"Inquiries under Strike Force Crust continue."
