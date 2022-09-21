Update
The time allowed for submissions on the proposed development on Hungry Point Reserve, Cronulla is expected to be extended after intervention by Mark Speakman, who says public consultation has been "inadequate".
This was revealed after a protest meeting on Sunday, attended by an estimated 350 people
The MP for Cronulla and Attorney-General, wrote to Environment and Heritage Minister James Griffin on September 16 requesting "a significant extension of the submissions period (eg by 30 days)".
Submissions were due to end today (September 21), but it is understood will now be extended.
In his letter, Mr Speakman also asked for "proper exhibition and availability of all relevant documents".
He said his office was not made aware of the application under section 60 of the Heritage Act 1977 regarding the State Heritage Register item until a report appeared in the Leader online on September 6, one week after the three-week submissions period opened.
Mr Speakman said an advertisement on August 30 stated electronic copies of all plans, specifications or similar documents were on the Heritage NSW website, which was not correct.
In a statement to the Leader, Mr Speakman said, "Marine Rescue NSW is a fantastic volunteer emergency service, but the consultation process has been inadequate.
"Hungry Point is a special site. Any future use has to be sympathetic to its rich heritage and beauty and (as I've fought for previously) ensure public access to large parts of the site, especially a walkway near the water around the entire point."
Earlier
An estimated 350 people attended a rally at Hungry Point Reserve, Cronulla on Sunday to protest at plans to demolish heritage buildings and construct a four-storey training academy for marine rescue services.
Speakers also expressed the fear it was the thin end of the wedge, which would see the public ultimately barred from entering the former fisheries research centre site or restricted to a small portion of it.
Heritage NSW is assessing the plans submitted by Marine Rescue NSW.
Submissions close today (Wednesday September 21) - email heritagemailbox@environment.nsw.gov.au
Among speakers at Sunday's meeting, which was organised at short notice, were Bruce Howell, vice chair of Sutherland Shire Council Aboriginal Advisory Committee and Peter Turbett, a Bushcare volunteer who has been working with many others on the site for a decade.
Local solicitor Rod Simpson, Councillor Leanne Farmer and Pauline Curby, president of Sutherland Shire Historical Society, also addressed the gathering.
Among buildings proposed for demolition is the former fisheries school / laboratory, which was built in 1946.
The Conservation Management Plan (CMP) for the site said this structure (Building 10) evidenced the Cronulla Fisheries School and the Commonwealth Reconstruction Training Program for former servicemen, and has high significance and is heritage listed.
Standing alongside is Building 23, which the CMP described as "an important surviving element" of the original fish hatchery, with exceptional significance.
A new training pool facility included in Marine Rescue's plans would result in a two-storey building becoming the dominating feature, especially when viewed from the water.
Of most concern is the proposed four-storey training academy including accommodation, conference and dining facilities, replacing the former fisheries administration building. It was described as "essentially a hotel".
Speakers at the meeting expressed concern this would be an intrusive element that would generate traffic, noise and possibly lead to the exclusion of the public from the site.
Concern was also expressed that a promised walkway through the top of the site, linking the Esplanade with Darook Park, may not be completed.
In a statement following the meeting, organisers said, "This is a site of great natural beauty that has remained in public ownership since its reservation in the 1860s for defence purposes.
"The citizens of NSW deserve to be able to appreciate and enjoy its unique qualities in perpetuity.
"Residents and others attending the meeting were unanimous they did not want to see what is essentially a hotel erected on what is a significant element in the history of NSW because of its Aboriginal heritage, history of fisheries research and migrant accommodation history."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
