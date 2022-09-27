Mediterranean-style beauty in Cronulla

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 6
Positioned at the pinnacle of Gunnamatta Bay on an idyllic marine cul-de-sac, this home on 721sqm provides a waterfront opportunity.
Walk steps to the water and paddleboard or kayak from your back door along Gunnamatta Bay, or moor your boat at Cronulla Marina and just row the tender home.
Offering ultra-private and low maintenance living on the water's edge with an easy walk to Cronulla's Mall, restaurants and surf beaches.
Owned by the late Tony and Trudy Van Hoorn, whose romance began in Circus Renz in Holland in the 1940s, the property is being offered for the first time in 47 years. The couple were trapeze artists with their love story influencing Michael Gracy's The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman.
With rendered arches and private front garden courtyard, downstairs features three generous bedrooms with the main's view to Gunnamatta Pavilion and Cronulla Marina.
Upstairs features a stunning living area and alfresco verandah which looks up the bay towards Maianbar and the Royal National Park.
Newly renovated main bathroom plus second bathroom in the laundry plus a spacious kitchen, original floorboards and air-conditioning.
Feel on permanent holiday.
