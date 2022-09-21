St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Video | Sightseers venture too close to whale and her calf off Oak Park, Cronulla

September 21 2022 - 9:15am
The Humpback and her calf off Oak Park. Picture: Brett Lobwein

Sightseers ventured too close to a Humpback whale and her calf, who were swimming just off Oak Park, Cronulla yesterday (Tuesday).

