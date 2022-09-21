Sightseers ventured too close to a Humpback whale and her calf, who were swimming just off Oak Park, Cronulla yesterday (Tuesday).
Brett Lobwein, a photographer and co-founder of marine environmental organisation SO Shire, recorded the visit using a drone.
"Another day in paradise in Cronulla," Brett posted on Instagram.
"This morning I got a call from a mate saying there was a Humpback calf just off Oak Park as he knew the work I do with @orrcaaustralia.
"Lucky I was just around the corner and could be there in a couple of minutes.
"Unfortunately there was a number of ocean users not respecting the animals and laws that protect them.
"Boats must maintain 300m from whales when a calf is present.
"You will also notice at the start of the video a orange marker, this is a smart drum line... a baited hook! Better option then a shark net...
"You will also notice at the start how high my drone is above the whales.
"Drones in NSW must maintain 100m, the rest of the footage has been taken using digital zoom only."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
