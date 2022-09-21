St George matters with Chris Minns: support for Kids Helpline

For more than 31 years, the Kids Helpline has been at the forefront of providing digital mental health and wellbeing services for children and young people in Australia.
There has been a 25 per cent jump in the number of people seeking mental health services compared to pre-pandemic levels. In 2021, counsellors provided 27,984 counselling sessions to young people based in NSW which was a 12 per cent increase on the number of sessions in 2020.
I'm really concerned about the rising mental health crisis facing children and young people in NSW, which has been exacerbated by COVID-19, by social media, and the constant pressures of growing up in a digital age.
The increased demand for mental health services means that more funding is required to support the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people in NSW. I am committed to ensuring that the necessary support systems are in place for our children. If I am elected Premier next year, I will boost access for mental health services for young people in NSW by committing $17 million to the Kids Helpline over four years.
I want to make sure the Kids Helpline has the resources they need to continue to provide essential support.
NSW Labor's funding will:
If you or someone you know needs help, there are people you can talk to.
Please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.
