A kind, funny, energetic little girl was the shining star at the second annual fundraiser this month, when the charity launched in her honour, raised an astounding amount for childhood brain cancer.
The Little Legs Foundation was established in memory of Alegra Marina Vasiliou, who died of the disease in 2017, just 10 months after diagnosis.
To keep her legacy alive and make a difference to other families dealt the same unfortunate fate, Alegra's parents, Sue-Ellan and Marino Vasiliou, of Riverwood, co-founded the charity.
They work tirelessly to raise money for research and on September 10 they exceeded last year's inaugural gala event and raised an incredible $651,000 for research.
In 2021, the foundation raised almost half a million dollars. There again at Doltone House, Pyrmont, 600 guests, also known as 'Alegra's Army' of supporters, united for the common cause in 2022.
Alegra was diagnosed a few days before Christmas in 2016, with brain cancer in her brain stem. Her only symptom a slight facial palsy.
She was operated on by neurosurgeon Dr Teo before New Year's Day, and was walking just hours after surgery. Alegra recovered relatively easily and began a daily course of radiotherapy treatment for six weeks at the Prince of Wales Hospital.
Miraculously, in a week, she began Kindergarten, and did all the things that most little girls enjoy - swimming, dancing and gymnastics.
Radiotherapy proved effective, as the tumour had reduced in size and progression. Alegra's doctors were amazed.
But then she started to have back pain. A cell had become aggressive and had fallen into her spinal fluid.
"We were given days, Alegra gave us seven weeks," Mrs Vasiliou said.
"It is knowing that her fight helps others that keeps us going. She made it seem okay that this disease lurked inside her. Alegra never let it define her."
Mrs Vasiliou, a 2020 Westfield Local Heroes recipient, said her daughter, described as a courageous, smart and adventurous girl, would have been 11 years old this month.
Alongside Alegra's siblings, Emmanuella and Strato, family, friends and strangers, she hopes the mission will continue to keep Alegra's light shining.
"We hope by creating this legacy that we keep her memory alive for all, especially her siblings and create a worldwide purpose for her short life," Mrs Vasiliou said.
The Little Legs Foundation still works closely with Dr Teo. He joined the gala event via video messages from Spain and Germany, where he is currently working.
The event was an important one on the calendar this month, being Alegra's birthday, but also Children's Cancer Awareness Month (September).
Childhood brain cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australian children, with about 100 children diagnosed each year.
In a further show of support, more than 100 cafes across Sydney - including those from St George and Sutherland Shire, are pouring their hearts into the foundation's latest campaign, Coffee for a Cure.
Now in its fourth year, it encourages cafes to serve their takeaways in a specially designed cup, which features the daisy artwork of The Lust List's Sally Sprat. Across two days, beginning today, September 23, participating cafes will do their bit to raise awareness for more research into childhood brain cancer.
Business that have backed the initiative include Cup and Cook at Kyle Bay, Filter Cafe at Mortdalem Coasters at Oatley, HAM Cronulla, Sharks Kareela, Platform One at Kogarah and Christopher's Cakes, plus many more.
Although childhood cancer remains a fight the foundation continues to battle, there is some hope - research shows higher survival rates.
Data from Cancer Council reveals clear evidence of ongoing progress in survival for Australian children.
In a report titled 'Childhood Cancer Survival and Avoided Deaths in Australia, 1983 to 2016,' researchers found that due to improvements in survival in the past 40 years, the actual number of deaths due to cancer among children under 15 years old has decreased substantially since the mid-1990s, compared to the expected number of deaths if survival rates had remained the same.
Researchers concluded that survival for childhood cancer continued to improve in recent years because of ongoing progress in the development of new and better treatments combined with improved supportive care.
Lead author and Cancer Council Queensland researcher Associate Professor Danny Youlden said the findings offered reassurance to families of children diagnosed with cancer that survival rates in Australia were among the best in the world.
"When looking at this research, it's clear survival has improved. This is exciting to see," he said.
"We found that five-year survival for all childhood cancers combined increased from 73 per cent between 1983 and 1994 to 86 per cent between 2007 and 2016.
"Put another way, this equates to over 1500 expected deaths, or 39 per cent, being potentially avoided for Australian children (under 15) diagnosed with cancer between 1995 and 2016 as a direct consequence of the large improvement in survival."
Trends in cancer survival provided an important benchmark for gauging the effectiveness of cancer treatment and follow-up care, he said.
But while the study highlighted substantial improvements in survival for many types of childhood cancer in the past decades, a few exceptions remain.
There has been little to no improvement in survival for children diagnosed with liver cancer or certain types of brain and bone tumours.
Associate Professor Youlden said the findings also emphasised the need for further investment into childhood cancer research, with the Australian Childhood Cancer Registry being integral to ongoing monitoring of progress.
"Childhood cancer is rare, but highly significant for the child and their family," he said. "Research is essential to further improve outcomes for Australian families impacted by a childhood cancer diagnosis."
Cancer Council Australia Chief Executive Professor Tanya Buchanan noted the importance of research in ensuring all children diagnosed with cancer can look to the future with hope.
"By investing in research, we can continue to help reduce the impact of cancer for all Australians, and this study is a great example of the impact of that investment,' she said.
"The more breakthroughs and discoveries our brilliant researchers can make through their important work, the more lives we can save."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
