Little Legs Foundation raises more than $650,000 for childhood brain cancer

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 23 2022 - 3:52am, first published September 22 2022 - 11:30pm
Alegra Marina Vasiliou's legacy was celebrated at the second annual fundraiser launched in her memory. Picture supplied

A kind, funny, energetic little girl was the shining star at the second annual fundraiser this month, when the charity launched in her honour, raised an astounding amount for childhood brain cancer.

