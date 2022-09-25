St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Watch

Leukaemia Foundation's Light the Night ambassador Sage Wilder shines hope

By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 25 2022 - 10:22pm, first published 9:50pm
Blood cancer survivor, Sage Wilder, is giving hope to others this year as ambassador for The Leukaemia Foundation's Light the Night event. Picture by John Veage

With a shining story of survival, Miranda's Sage Wilder will stand tall with others, in plight of a cause that carries personal significance.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

