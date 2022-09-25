With a shining story of survival, Miranda's Sage Wilder will stand tall with others, in plight of a cause that carries personal significance.
There alongside people who have battled blood cancer, those who have lost a loved one or those newly diagnosed, the rugby league player will be the face of an annual event this year.
The 15th Light the Night is on September 30, during Blood Cancer Month.
For the third year, Light the Night will be offered virtually with thousands of Australians expected to unite nationally via a lantern lighting ceremony.
Mr Wilder, 27, will proudly step up to help the foundation push on with its cause - to increase awareness to greater heights.
Owner of a group training hub, Strong and Mindful, he will also raise money for the upcoming event through his business.
Mr Wilder was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2017 at age 22. At the time he was playing for the Mount Pritchard Mounties Rugby League Football Club (feeder club side for the NRL's Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs).
Alarmed by his symptoms, which included pain in the ribs and shoulders, lumps in the back of his neck and groin area, night and day sweats and face bruising, he started treatment at Sydney's Prince of Wales, which at the time was offering a new treatment as part of a trial.
After several rounds of chemotherapy, it was discovered he also had a tumour around his heart, but fortunately it disappeared quickly after the first round of chemotherapy.
Blood cancer incidence and mortality in Australia continue to rise. Recent data from Australian Institute of Health and Welfare showed that more than 53 Australians will be diagnosed with blood cancer every day this year - an increase from 50 people daily in 2021. It claims the life of more than 5950 people each year.
Unlike many other cancers, there are no screening programs available for blood cancers, including leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma.
Mr Wilder had a bone marrow transplant because of the high risk of relapse. He was given the good news that he was in remission in late 2017, but was forced to give up his rugby league dreams.
He sees a haematologist every six months for a blood test to ensure all is on track. He returned to rugby in May this year and has played two games with the Cronulla Caringbah Sharks.
Mr Wilder is also expecting his first child, after initially not being sure if his treatment would affect his chances of having children.
"Life after blood cancer has meant that I no longer take things for granted or allow myself to fall into that trap," he said. "It's been a good life lesson. Your freedom can be taken away so easily. Staying positive for me has been the main key. I tried not to dwell on it too much.
"Playing rugby definitely helped to prepare me in the sense that it made me more resilient in the tough times. It doesn't affect me like it used to. It just fuels me."
The Leukaemia Foundation also this year launched Australia's first and only blood cancer support line.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
