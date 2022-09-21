The planting of an advanced Grey Gum sapling at Cronulla South Public School, which was initially planned to commemorate the 70-year reign of the Queen, took on extra significance following her death at 96 on September 8.
Former Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, who remains the MP for Cook but has kept a low profile since the May election, and Sutherland Shire mayor Carmelo Pesce joined senior staff and student leaders in a ceremony on Wednesday.
In addition to the tree planting, every student and staff member was given a commemorative seedling to plant - a total of about 300.
The council will continue its contribution to the "Plant a Tree for the Jubilee" program at other schools, yet to be named.
The program will culminate in the planting of a mature tree next to Cronulla train station in early 2023.
Cr Pesce said the project was appropriate given the Queen's care for the environment.
During her 16 visits to Australia, she had planted 15,000 trees, he said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
