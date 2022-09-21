St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos | Scott Morrison joins in tree planting at Cronulla South Public School to honour the Queen's 70-year reign

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 21 2022 - 9:23am, first published 7:02am
The planting of an advanced Grey Gum sapling at Cronulla South Public School, which was initially planned to commemorate the 70-year reign of the Queen, took on extra significance following her death at 96 on September 8.

