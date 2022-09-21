St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Caringbah Shopping Centre to get travelators and lift in accessibility upgrade

By Murray Trembath
September 21 2022 - 4:29am
A $2.2 million upgrade is proposed for Caringbah Shopping Village. Picture by Chris Lane

Travelators and a lift will be installed at Caringbah Shopping Village as part of a $2.2 million accessibility and facade upgrade.

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

