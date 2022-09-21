Travelators and a lift will be installed at Caringbah Shopping Village as part of a $2.2 million accessibility and facade upgrade.
Woolworths is the anchor tenant in the centre, which has two levels of parking.
At present, access from the bottom car park is by challenging stairs and a ramp.
A development application lodged with Sutherland Shire Council said, "This convenience based centre, much loved by locals, is in need of a refresh".
"Our proposal is to add community amenity to this centre through way of introducing vertical transport through a lift, travelators and a new stair, better protected from the natural elements with additional glazing," the DA said.
"The proposed works also include a ramp down to the footpath for easier access for the public.
"We also propose to refresh the external facades with new paint, tiling, planting, centre signage and feature batten system to key entry points."
The details include:
The facade of the centre will also be upgraded.
This work will include painting, new centre signage beneath the existing Woolworths sign and business identification signage to be refreshed at key entry points - High Street, Willarong Road and President Avenue
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
