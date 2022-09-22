Beekeepers are keen to spread their wings again into the community by attracting more interest into their much-loved hobby.
Illawarra Beekeepers, which hosts courses at Sutherland, is having a beginner's course on September 24 and will also be at the Orchid Show at Sutherland Entertainment Centre on the October long weekend.
But in light of the recent Varroa Destructor mite threat in the Newcastle area, people seem to have backed off for fear of the potential consequences, Club President, Neal Robinson, said.
"Normally our courses are fully booked but Varroa has possibly kept enquiries a bit quieter," he said.
"Varroa has obviously changed the way we work with our bees. I am unsure how we will go obtaining new queens when needed and at the moment, packages and nucleus hives are not available."
The NSW Government said registered beekeepers showed strong support for the eradication of Varroa mite after it was detected by the government's sentinel hives near the Port of Newcastle in June.
Since the pest was detected, beekeepers are required to alcohol wash a portion of their hives at least every 16 weeks, and to report the results to NSW Department of Primary Industries.
"That means we can give beekeepers the flexibility they need to continue essential business operations while still maintaining strong biosecurity protocols to ensure we stay on top of this destructive pest," Minister for Agriculture, Dugald Saunders, said.
It was announced earlier this year that recreational beekeepers affected by varroa mite will also be reimbursed for the destruction of their hives and bees under the agreed National Response Plan.
Mr Saunders said the support showed the critical role recreational beekeepers had played in helping to manage the pest and contain its spread.
"More and more people are trying their hand at beekeeping in their backyard which is why we've always seen hobbyists as critical to our eradication effort right from the start," Mr Saunders said.
The National Working Group agreed to a $550 payment for each recreational hive destroyed to control the mite outbreak, or $200 for those who wish to keep their hive ware, which will cover the cost of the euthanised bees. A $200 reimbursement will also be given for each single nucleus hive that is euthanised, regardless of whether the hive ware is kept.
"As the weather gets warmer in the lead-up to spring, it is the peak time for bees to scout out a new home, once their hives become full of honey," Mr Saunders said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
