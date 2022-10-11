Designs on a career in high fashion Advertising Feature

Design student Alia Panarello works on a fitting with her model Scarlett. Photo supplied

De La Salle Catholic College Cronulla student Alia Panarello has turned heads with her cross cultural dress design.

Her HSC Design and Technology project celebrates her Australian identity but with a surprising twist.



With the pull of a string, the white cocktail dress with a bubble peplum transforms from a classic gown into a festive celebration of her Italian heritage.

"Being an Aussie of Italian background, I wanted to design something that expressed the experience of second and third generation migrant families," Alia said.

"Like us, the dress, which was inspired by Sydney Opera House, seems to fit in with mainstream Australian culture.



"However, the fully released overskirt celebrates diversity and can be adapted for any ethnicity."

Alia took her inspiration from Old Hollywood classic gowns and quick change Broadway costume transformations.

The Italian print, depicting iconic images such as Vespas, Vino, Pizza and Amalfi Lemons, was Alia's own design which she had digitally produced as a bespoke print.



Many experiments in fabric weight were required to master the fall of the skirt.

De La Salle College has one of the largest and most successful Design and Technology faculties in the state.



In recent years it has achieved first in NSW, second in NSW and the most Band Sixes in one year statewide.

Teacher Sara Gamsaragan said: "The success of students like Alia is based on the diligence of our processes.



"Good products only emerge from research, the investigation of genuine needs and lots of documented experimentation.

"This experience creates great entrepreneurs and many of our students have gone onto careers in design creating products as diverse as apps, couture, film and interior architecture.

"Jamyka Blattman, for example, is now a film editor freelancing for Marvel on projects such Thor and Mad Max."