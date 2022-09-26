St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Cronulla teams make finals but are no match for Hawaiian visitors

By John Veage
September 26 2022 - 10:00pm
At the WAW Handplanes Australian Bodysurfing Classic at Elouera the Hawaiian DaFiN team once again took the top prize with the Northern Beaches Cobra's club finishing second .Picture David Molloy

Cronulla Bodysurfers were gifted a 'home game' after this year's Australian Body Surfing Classic was moved from Maroubra to Elouera at last moment.

