Cronulla Bodysurfers were gifted a 'home game' after this year's Australian Body Surfing Classic was moved from Maroubra to Elouera at last moment.
The WAW Handplanes Australian Bodysurfing Classic was held at Elouera Beach last Saturday in perfect conditions with international competitors landing to compete in the the world's largest team bodysurfing event, with the all-conquering Hawaiian team ready to defend its title against the Aussies.
There was 140 surfers competing from Hawaii, the UK, Israel and all around Australia with a line-up of former and current World Champs coming to get wet.
Bodysurfing is a niche sport which is largely forgotten, but as event founder Rikki Gilby said: "If you can swim, you can bodysurf."
Bodysurfing is the original and purest form of wave riding. No board, no leash, no wax - just you, a pair of swim fins and the ocean swell.
Hawaiians, were the first recorded people that rode waves and surfing for them was not just a sport, but a part of their culture.
At Elouera, the Hawaiian DaFiN team once again took the top prize with the Northern Beaches Cobra's club finishing second for the third year running.
Cronulla was represented by two teams - The Budgy Boys (Elouera) and 2017 Champions Bate Bay Body Bashers (Wanda), who finished third and fourth out of the 14 teams competing.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
