Double-demerit points for many driving offences are in force and will continue over what will be an extra long weekend for many motorists.
The National Mourning Day for the Queen and start to the school holidays have police very concerned about safety on the roads.
Double-demerit points began at 12.01am on Wednesday September 21 and run until 11.59pm on Sunday September 25 for speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences.
Additional police will be deployed across the state as they patrol metropolitan and regional areas, also targeting other high-risk driver behaviour, including drink, drug, dangerous and distracted driving.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said police expected roads to be busy over the coming days with people taking advantage of the public holiday travelling across NSW.
"As always, our focus remains the safety of the community across the state, and we want everyone to reach their destinations safely and without tragedy," he said.
"Our message is to take your time, drive to the weather conditions and respect other road users."
Motorists are reminded 40km/h school zones will still be in operation tomorrow (Friday).
Double-demerit points will also apply to motorists detected breaching the speed limits and illegally using mobile phones in school zones. Police will also be targeting double-parking or stopping and/or parking in designated no stopping or no parking areas.
So far this year, 214 people have died in crashes on NSW roads - 152 of those in regional areas. For the same period last year, 187 people died in crashes in NSW - 132 of those in regional areas.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
