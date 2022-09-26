St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

NSW Hockey League is back

John Veage
By John Veage
September 26 2022
After a successful first season where the NSW Pride Men's Hockey team finished as undefeated Champions, both the Women's and Men's squads are keen to start off Season two in Melbourne on September 29.

