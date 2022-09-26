After a successful first season where the NSW Pride Men's Hockey team finished as undefeated Champions, both the Women's and Men's squads are keen to start off Season two in Melbourne on September 29.
Three Sydney South Hockey Association players have been chosen in the 20 player NSW Pride women's squad for Season two of the Sultana Bran Hockey One League.
Julie Bradley, Zoe Newman and Grace Young will start off Season two with a match against the Hockey Club Melbourne.
The squads also include fifteen debutants with fourteen of the fifteen coming through the Hockey NSW Future Pride Camp that took place in 2020.
This season players from the Hockeyroos are included in team squads with twelve members of the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras included .
The defending champions - NSW Pride Men's squad - will feature 15 returning players, including eight members of the Commonwealth Games gold medal winning squad from the recent Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Hockey NSW CEO Emma Highwood said after a few years off it is exciting to be able to announce these NSW Pride squads.
"Following such a successful inaugural season with our all-conquering Men's team finishing as Champions we can't wait to see squads showcase the spirit of Pride both on and off the field.
"We are thrilled to take Sultana Bran Hockey One League to regional NSW. It is always a great atmosphere at sporting events in regional NSW and its great to be able to host our last home match of the season in Parkes."
NSW Pride will play six rounds, including three home matches and for the first time in the Sultana Bran Hockey One League, NSW will play one of its three home matches in Parkes.
They will play October 21 at Sydney Olympic Park Hockey Centre against the Perth Thundersticks and October 28 against the Brisbane Blaze. You can get behind the team by buying tickets to home matches via Ticketek.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.