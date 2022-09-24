"Old and new" is the theme of the Sutherland Shire Museum, which is about to have its official reopening after moving to a new home in Sylvania Heights.
The ancient Dharawal culture of the shire contrasts with the relatively recent suburbanisation.
Sutherland Shire Historical Society was forced to relocate the museum from the Sutherland Memorial School of Arts near the train station to a more remote location at 88 Venetia Street, Sylvania Heights.
The School of Arts is being upgraded and the council has given the society a five-year lease with a peppercorn rent.
The museum is back to operating as normal in its new location, with the official reopening to take place on October 15.
Society president and historian Pauline Curby said the long-term goal remained to have a purpose-built, professionally run museum befitting the area's unique history.
In 2020, Ms Curby told the Leader, "Many smaller councils manage to have professionally run, council-funded museums".
"It's a pity that Sutherland Shire, one of the largest local government areas in Australia, can't find the political will to take our unique history seriously," she said.
Museum manager Peter Moore said the collection numbered more than 100,000 items, including photos, paintings, books, maps, documents and newspapers and Aboriginal artifacts.
"As far as space is concerned we need better storage for sensitive items such as documents and paintings," he said.
"With professional help we would be able to open more often and speed up accessioning as well as engaging the community."
Mr Moore said, when they moved to the former baby health centre in Sylvania Heights, they were "somewhat overwhelmed".
"To make a museum out of a collection that looked like a shipwreck washed up on the beach has been an enormous task," he said.
The council provided $15,000 to enable the display and storage of Aboriginal collections, the federal government gave $4000 to upgrade computers and printers and the Holt family is funding the restoration of their family organ.
Society vice president Elizabeth Craig said their first museum in the School of Arts at Sutherland was opened in August 1986 after a 20-year long search for premises.
"Up until then, museum items were stored in members' garages or under their houses, and brought out for displaying at special exhibitions at schools, community centres, etc. before being returned to storage," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.