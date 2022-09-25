With the Bathurst 1000 just around the corner, Peakhurst IRT retirement village resident Ian Stuart is preparing for his role in the race as a volunteer flag marshal.
Ian's love of car racing and volunteering has brought him trackside to some of the biggest motorsport events in Australia.
Ian, 67, is an accredited flag marshal with Australian Racing Car Drivers and car racing, in particular the V8 supercars, is a passion close to his heart.
Ian earned his credentials at Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit in Bathurst, learning on the job. He explains there are six different flags used by a flag marshal, which are different colours.
"If there's a bad prang they have to bring out the safety car and when they can start racing again you bring out the green flag," Ian said.
Flag marshals also have a two-way radio, plus a back-up radio, to do their job.
Ian volunteers his time at Sydney Motorsport Park and Mount Panorama and as well as being a flag marshal, he's also helped out with the ticket collection at Sydney Motorsport Park.
"It's a long day when flag marshalling," Ian says.
"Sometimes you start at 7am and finish at 5pm. When you are a flag marshal you are not far away from the cars when they go past."
Ian explains his work is voluntary but he has lunch provided and is often recognised for his efforts with a certificate or merchandise.
Ian said he is now a 'rev head'
"I get to meet nice people," explains Ian when asked about what he likes most about being a flag marshal.
The volunteer work has its perks - you get a great spot on the track, are close to the action and you get to meet a few icons of the sport too.
"I've met Neil Crompton, Mark Skaife, racing car driver Garth Tander, Presenter Jess Yates, and father and son duo Dick and Steve Johnson."
In his IRT Peakhurst home Ian has some motorsport memorabilia including an old racing jacket signed by Dick and Steve Johnson.
Ian's favourite race is the Bathurst 1000 - October 6.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.