South African women's team based at Cronulla

By John Veage
Updated September 26 2022 - 4:15am, first published 12:30am
Helensburgh saw the start of the 266 km elite men's road race on Sunday morning and (inset) the South African Women's team. Picture John Veage

There was more lycra than normal on the Sutherland Shire streets as International cyclists moved in to prepare for the UCI Road Cycling World Championships that were just completed in Wollongong over the weekend.

