Descending toward Wollongong city via Coalcliff and along the inimitable Sea Cliff Bridge, the athletes then traversed the northern beaches of the region including Stanwell Park, Coalcliff, Clifton, Scarborough, Wombarra, Coledale, Austinmer, Thirroul and Bulli before heading to Wollongong and climbing Mt Keira before doing some city circuits with a big finish in the heart of the city.

