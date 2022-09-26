There was more lycra than normal on the Sutherland Shire streets as International cyclists moved in to prepare for the UCI Road Cycling World Championships that were just completed in Wollongong over the weekend.
Starting on the streets of Helensburgh, the men's race was won in a solo breakaway by Belgian Remco Evenepoel, with Christophe Laporte taking silver for France and Michael Matthews the bronze for host nation Australia.
In a clinically efficient performance, the 22-year-old claimed the victory more than two minutes ahead of the chasing field.
The women's elite road race, held on Saturday was won by Dutchwoman Annemiek van Vleuten, who surprised everyone to snatch the road race title with a last-gasp attack after earlier in the week having broken her elbow.
Descending toward Wollongong city via Coalcliff and along the inimitable Sea Cliff Bridge, the athletes then traversed the northern beaches of the region including Stanwell Park, Coalcliff, Clifton, Scarborough, Wombarra, Coledale, Austinmer, Thirroul and Bulli before heading to Wollongong and climbing Mt Keira before doing some city circuits with a big finish in the heart of the city.
Several teams stayed close to the Airport and commuted to the Wollongong start over the race week and a colourful stream of lycra could be seen on the Brighton Le Sands beach front as International cyclists moved in to the Novotel commuting to the Wollongong race route.
The distinctive jerseys of the South African Women's Elite Road Team could also be seen most days as they based themselves in Cronulla over the last two weeks .
Their lead rider is 37-year-old Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, the current World Road Cycling e-Sports World Champion and a genuine contender for the women's road race world title that was run in the wet on Saturday.
Up and coming South African stars Courtney Webb and Hayley Preen were also based at Bruce and Belinda Rayment's home in North Cronulla.
Bruce met Ashleigh's husband Carl whilst cycling in Spain in June, they got talking and a few weeks later the Rayment's offered their home as a home base for the South African team.
Spanish based Moolman-Pasio, who rides for World Pro Tour team SD Worx but is moving to Belgian team AG Insurance-NXTG, said it was an ideal base.
"We are really loving Cronulla, the beautiful beaches and the great food," she said.
Last week in preparation saw them riding around Cronulla and out to Kurnell before the obligatory coffee stop at Elouera Beach.
Rides through the Royal National Park and using the Audley Artillery Hill climb and descent was also invaluable for the 164.3km race that started in Helensburgh.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
