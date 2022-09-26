No Sutherland Shire Junior League team had won the Tommy Bishop Shield since the Engadine Dragons did so way back in 1982.
The De La Salle JRL U8's has now changed this record with a famous 2022 victory.
The Tommy Bishop Shield is a coveted trophy in a fiercely contested annual competition for junior rugby league teams in the u8's.
With u8's no longer being competitive in the regular season this competition allows for Sydney teams to learn some healthy competition and get football experience played in good spirit .
This year's competition took place at Blaxland Oval and hosted 32 of the best teams from across Sydney including four from the Shire.
Hopes rested on De La Salle, Engadine, Gymea and Cronulla Caringbah and it climaxed with De La Salle and St Mary's in the final game of the day playing for the Tommy Bishop Shield.
De La Salle prevailed 12-8 in a very close contest.
