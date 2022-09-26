St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Local heroes return shield

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 26 2022 - 3:54am, first published 1:30am
In the Bishop Shield De La Salle played all day with just the minimum of eight players often playing short in order to provide some rest time when they were leading.

No Sutherland Shire Junior League team had won the Tommy Bishop Shield since the Engadine Dragons did so way back in 1982.

