This cricket season, Southern Sydney is gearing up for a brand-new Seniors' Social T20 competition organised by the Sutherland Shire Cricket Association .
The Southern Sydney Smash is a series of short, fun, and friendly games all set to be played fortnightly in Sutherland and St George from October 9 to February, and anyone is invited to join.
The games have modified rules set to maximise participation and are less about competition and more about having a great time.
.A team needs a minimum of seven players for a match, ideally nine a side. A squad can have a maximum of 15 players.
Anyone over the age of 14 can participate and each match is scheduled to last less than three hours - batters must retire at 30 runs and a bowler gets to bowl a maximum of three overs. Also, every player must bowl at least one over.
Members of the batting team will umpire the matches. To play, sign up at PlayHQ/Sutherland Shire Cricket Association.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
