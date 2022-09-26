Saturday's AFL Geelong V Sydney Grand Final mismatch was the finale for the 2022 football season.
It was also a big day for the Miranda Bombers AFL Club based in Sutherland, who play out of Waratah Oval.
They were chosen by the AFL to be on TV during the finals and on the back page of the AFL Record .
As with most sporting clubs they were hit hard by Covid and severely affected by the wet weather, just when they thought sport would get back to normal.
Drainage is a problem at the Bombers home ground and 2022 turned into a year of ground closures and kids were not able to play.
Via a national raffle organised by the AFL, their small club has been raising funds through the "Toyota Good for Footy raffle".
They have raised approximately $20,000 and despite their size were ranked 5th in the country.
Sabrina Smith, the fundraising manager for the club, said their plan is to use the money to improve the drainage at Waratah Oval.
"Drainage to the eastern half of the oval was done in 2020 and was successful.
"However, this has highlighted the inadequacy of drainage in the western half of the field making it useless in wet weather.
"The cost is around 100K. Unfortunately, council cant assist, so we are taking matters into our own hands through the raffle, our generous sponsors, and grants."
Toyota Sutherland Rockdale has assisted the club and Kareela Village provided them with the opportunity to sell raffle tickets at the centre.
"We are taking every initiative to keep the kids on the field in years to come."
