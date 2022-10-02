At the recent Sydney East Primary Schools Athletic Championships, a new budding superstar Shire athlete stood up and stood out.
Held at the Sydney Olympic Park Athletic Centre, it gave thousands of potential star youngsters a look at the future of track and field.
Sage Boothroyd who is just nine years old, won the 1500m in stunning fashion. Her effortless, economical stride just kicking into overdrive, winning in 5:45.
That's a good time for anyone, a great time for her age, but Sage never runs for time, she runs to win.
If she ever turned into an athlete who ran for time, she'd break every record. It was the ease in which she disposed of a huge field of individual school winners from all over the Sydney region that impressed.
"She is untapped," said her proud coach Jacinta Doyle.
"She under-trains and just does it so easily."
Two weeks earlier she did the same thing when she and Lani Alexander fought out the Cronulla PSSA Zone Athletics Championships.
That meet was held at the Sylvania Waters track and Sage, representing Grays Point, locked horns with Lani, the talented daughter of five-times World Ironman Champion, Craig Alexander.
To set the scene, the winners of all the junior 1500m races from 16 schools in the Cronulla district, gathered together to battle it out. It ended as a colossal clash between two young titans.
Both girls are at the foot of a large mountain, but both have the pedigree to succeed. Sage ran 5:45.8, while Lani was two seconds behind her.
In the recent, harder SOPAC race Lani tried to go with Sage again, fading a little this time to finish 7th in the field of 20.
"Sage just amazes me every time she races," added coach Doyle who also trains her older sister, the prodigiously talented Ivy Boothroyd.
"If she stays on track, sticks at it, her potential is mind-blowing."
The 'Baby Boothroyd' herself says she wants to follow in her big sister's footsteps.
"I prefer the 800 over the 1500 and like training for it."
Older sister Ivy, at 15, runs for Sutherland Athletics Club and just wins everything she competes in.
School, zone, regional, state and national titles just fall to her over the 400m and 800m, this week having a record breaking run in the NSW All Schools 800 metres -running a 2:07.08.
Earlier this year, she came out and blew the open age field away to claim the prestigious Elzy Wellings 1000m in an Australian U18 record.
As for Sage, the State title now looms large for her. Driving her to get there are three compelling factors - her big sister's successes, her own talent, and Sutherland Athletics Clubs 1500m champion Olli Hoare's results.
