Sutherland sisters breaking records

By Ric Chapman
Updated October 3 2022 - 3:38am, first published October 2 2022 - 10:00pm
Sage (L) and Ivy Boothroyd are on track for a great career. Ivy this week having a record breaking run in the NSW All Schools 800m, running a 2.07.08 -the 2022 World Title was won in a 1.56.30. Picture John Veage

At the recent Sydney East Primary Schools Athletic Championships, a new budding superstar Shire athlete stood up and stood out.

