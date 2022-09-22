A second-hand market to be held in the grounds of Hurstville Anglican Church on Saturday (September 24) will have an extra important purpose.
As well as bringing the community together and supporting local church needs, those who attend will have the opportunity to make a donation to help flood-affected communities in Pakistan through the Anglican Relief and Development Fund.
Senior pastor Rev Brian Tung said: "The church is opening up to the whole community in this lovely spring season.
"Please come and grab a bargain - books, clothing, crafts, DVDs, toys - as well as a coffee, sausage sizzle and much, much more.
"At the same time, this is also a great opportunity to understand and help those suffering from the Pakistan flood."
Georges River councillor Ben Wang, a member of the church, said, after the challenges of the pandemic, he was extremely happy to organise an event like this, which will connect the Georges River community.
"Life is tough for everyone for the past few years, but we are so lucky comparing to those lost almost everything to the flood in Pakistan," he said.
"Let's help whatever we can. Please come along and join in the fun.
Georges River Council Mayor, Nick Katris is supporting the event and will attend.
