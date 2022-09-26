St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Second-hand market raises $3500 for flood victims in Pakistan

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 26 2022 - 12:21am, first published 12:20am
Hundreds of people attended the second-hand market at St George's Church. Picture by John Veage

St George's Anglican Church in Hurstville staged a second-hand market on Saturday, which helped raise funds for flood victims in Pakistan.

