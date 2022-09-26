St George's Anglican Church in Hurstville staged a second-hand market on Saturday, which helped raise funds for flood victims in Pakistan.
The grounds were bustling with the sale of books, toys, technology, clothing, collectibles and sporting goods, along with a sausage sizzle and coffee cart.
Hundreds of people came out looking for a bargain.
ARDF), which received the donations, says more than 33 million Pakistanis have been affected by the cataclysmic monsoon rains and flooding.
More than 1290 people including 453 children have lost their lives and another 1600 injured.
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said Pakistan was witnessing the worst flooding in its history.
Rev Dr Brian Tung, senior minister at St George's thanked the community and the Georges River Council for their support.
The Anglican Relief and Development Fund (
"We raised approximately $3500 for the ARDF to use in Pakistan," he said.
Georges River mayor Nick Katris said many of the items for sale at low prices would have helped people going through difficult times.
Cr Peter Mahoney bought several children's books at the market and congratulated the church for the fund-raising event.
Cr Natalie Mort said, "This is the community atmosphere I grew up with and I absolutely love it. I will bring some stuff from my garage next time".
Cr Ben Wang, who set up a stall himself, said the church was "in the heart of Hurstville, and today the heart of the community is beating with passion."
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
