Dog owners in the Georges River Council area will have two new off-leash dog parks from October 1.
The council has endorsed a committee recommendation to trial Merv Lynch Reserve, Beverly Hills, and Hurstville Park, Hurstville, and will seek community feedback.
Posters with QR codes will be placed at the locations to inform the community of the change and facilitate on-the-spot feedback.
Residents will be able to upload comments and pictures to the Your Say section on council's webpage and app.
The council said the trial would allow it to monitor maintenance requirements, participation rates and costs.
Georges River mayor Nick Katris said lockdowns during the pandemic highlighted the value and diversity of our open spaces to the local community and their companions for active and passive recreation.
"I urge the community to get involved with the trial and submit feedback about your experience," he said.
"We take your comments into serious consideration when planning for the future.
Under the NSW Companion Animals Act, councils are required to provide at least one designated dog off-leash area within their local government.
Georges River Council has nine, spread across Peakhurst, Blakehurst and Kogarah Bay wards.
There are none in the Hurstville or Mortdale Wards.
After extensive officer investigations, no suitable locations were identified in the Mortdale Ward.
Merv Lynch Reserve was chosen for the trial due to its location being on the border of the Hurstville and Mortdale Wards and its suitability to accommodate an off-leash area with minimum impact to other users.
