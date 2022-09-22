Two poems by former Miranda MP and Sutherland Shire councillor, Barry Collier have been included in a collection of contemporary poems inspired by the work of Henry Lawson.
The collection, titled Beyond Lawson, was compiled by The National Henry Lawson Memorial and Literary Society and released on September 2, along with a commemorative medallion, to mark the 100th Anniversary of the writer's death.
In an introduction, the society's president James Thomas said each of the works selected for the120-page collection had been written "by some of Australia's best-known bush and traditional verse poets" in response to one of Lawson's poems and short stories.
Mr Collier's poems are titled, Let us also Remember and Millennium Drought.
Let us also Remember was reprinted by the Leader ahead of Anzac Day, 2018. The poem focuses the harsh reality of War for "those at home and those left behind."
Mr Collier, OAM, has read the poem at numerous Remembrance Day events in Sutherland Shire, including the unveiling of the council plaque in Miranda commemorating the end of World War I, and at the 2021 Anzac Dawn Service in Caringbah.
Millennium Drought responds to Lawson's poem Drought Stricken, written 100 years earlier and includes a reference to climate change, something unheard of in 1900.
"Written in rhyming and free verse, all poems in the collection are easy to read with meaningful messages and observations on life to which we can all relate- things often not found in many of today's poetry offerings," Mr Collier said.
"Henry Lawson is rightly called 'The People's Poet' and it is so important that we keep his work alive.
"I congratulate The Henry Lawson National Literary Society on this initiative, providing as it does a wonderful tribute to the work of a great Australian."
Let us also remember
all those in factories and on farms
backing our men and our women in arms:
Aussies going without, always knowing within
they must each give their all in this War we must win.
------
Let us also remember
all the women who'd waited so long
for their men to come home after the Somme:
with love in each letter, always hoping for more-
and praying that telegram won't arrive at their door.
------
Let us also remember
all the children, each lass and each lad,
who grew up without ever knowing their dad
but for a name on a grave in some country distant
and a photograph in uniform on the day he enlisted.
------
Let us also remember
all the nurses who cared for our men
brought in from the front time and again;
all the Chaplains and medics up on the line
who gave comfort to many for the very last time.
------
Let us also remember
all those who returned but never quite right,
reliving their fears in the depths of each night,
yet never able to tell what they'd seen while away
of the horrors that haunt them in the cold light of day.
------
Let us also remember
all those we once chose to ignore,
returning home from that unpopular war-
but then left and forgotten, recognition denied-
having served our Australia with courage and pride.
------
Now, as we remember all those who fell
on ANZAC, in Flanders, or at Fromelles,
let us also remember, and keep in mind
all those at home, and those left behind.
(c) Barry Collier 2018
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
