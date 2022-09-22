The SmartFone Festival returns in 2022, with a record-breaking number of entries from across the world.
Now in its eighth year, the festival gala final at the Actors Centre Australia, Leichhardt, kicks off on November 5.
Founded in Sydney, the festival requires entrants to make a film using only a smart phone or tablet.
There were more than 300 entries this year.
Former winner, Sandringham's Kara Rose, recently sold her 2021-winning film to SBS/NITV.
Filmmakers include Sutherland's Naomi Sequeira, who made 'Who I Was Before I Forgot?'
The drama tells the story of a grieving young woman who returns to a favourite childhood haunt. She discovers a new identity within a magical world of magic and dreams.
'Crazy/Love' by Caringbah's Narelle Nash is a comedy that questions: is love insanity? After drinking too much and passing out following another disastrous romantic encounter, a woman embarks on a strange quest.
Jannali's Kenny Foo is the hand-held creator behind 'Unplugged', a comedy about a beachcomber who discovers something he'd never seen before.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.