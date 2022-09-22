St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
SmartFone Flick Fest scrolls onto screens

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 22 2022 - 8:00pm
The SmartFone Festival returns in 2022, with a record-breaking number of entries from across the world.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

