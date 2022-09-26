Just like that, football season has come to an end and it's the NSW Premier Cricket season, with the first ball already bowled at Caringbah's Glenn McGrath Oval.
Sutherland's first home game was a limited overs match on Saturday against last year's minor premiers Northern Districts.
It wasn't an ideal start, losing the toss and sent in to bat on a green wicket with a bit of movement from the ball.
It was slow going early for the boys in blue; Sutherland eventually scoring 176 off their 46.5 overs .
With one eye on the weather, Northern Districts got to 2/96 off 22.2 overs before the forecast rain stopped play. They got back on briefly before the light and rain put an end to the game leaving the opposition in front by the DLS calculation and declared winners.
Newly appointed Sutherland Captain Tom Doyle, who topped scored for the home team with 66 off 96 balls, said they put in a pretty good effort with a young team that is hopefully the start of a new beginning.
"The wicket wasn't actually too bad," he said.
"It had a bit of juice and it wasn't an easy start for our two young debut players."
Debut teenagers Sam Konstas and Tom Straker became Sutherland First Grade players number 287 and 288 on the weekend.
Sam was presented his cap by former test wicket-keeper, first grade player and President Steve Rixon.
Tom was presented his cap by former first grade opening bowler and Chairman of Selectors Stuart Clark.
Opener Konstas faced the early barrage and was dismissed for 4 runs leaving the experienced pair of Jarryd Biviano (12) and Doyle at the crease.
Doyle said it will be exciting to see what batsman Konstas will develop into.
"I'm happy with my form but we have to get ourselves going as a team and get some momentum before we can capitalise."
Adelaide based leg spinner Daniel Fallins, who will play only a couple of games for Sutherland, next top scored with a solid 36 but won't be available for their upcoming two game home match against Fairfield Liverpool.
"The two day games should suit us better," Doyle said.
"The team is looking forward to it and it should be an interesting match up."
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.