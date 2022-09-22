St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

HSBC branch in Westfield Miranda joins list of banks in Sutherland Shire to close doors

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 22 2022 - 10:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The HSBC branch in Westfield Miranda is "permanently closed".

HSBC Miranda is the latest bank branch in Sutherland Shire to close.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.