HSBC Miranda is the latest bank branch in Sutherland Shire to close.
The branch, in the Westfield complex, has posted notices advising, it is "permanently closed".
Customers needing to visit a branch are directed to outlets at Hurstville and George Street, Sydney.
"You can continue to access all your accounts via HSBC Online Banking and Mobile Banking, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," the notices say.
Founded in 1865, HSBC is one of the world's largest financial services organisations, with 40 million customers and a network throughout 63 countries.
The name is derived from the initials of founding member, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.