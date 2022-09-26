St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

Harris Farm Markets coming to Cronulla in approved Northern Gateway development

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 26 2022 - 9:11pm, first published 8:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photomontage of the approved development, looking north from the mall. Picture: PBD/ DA

The block of old shops and offices on Kingsway opposite the northern end of Cronulla mall is set to be transformed following approval of a nine-storey development that includes a ground level shopping centre with offices and apartments above.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.