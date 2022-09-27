Programs connect people Advertising Feature

SHARE participants and instructors enjoy a Christmas celebration. Photo supplied

At SHARE they believe that all members of the community should have the opportunity to exercise, no matter their age or level of ability.

The not-for-profit organisation is supported by Sydney Local and South Eastern Health Districts and has been providing exercise classes to people over 50 since 1985.

SHARE delivers caring, targeted, affordable, flexible and relevant programs in non-threatening settings with the aim of making a real difference in people's lives.

SHARE CEO Adrian Prakash said their fitness leaders - some of whom have been with the organisation for more than 30 years - have "passion and dedication".

"We are also very proud to confirm that some of our participants have been exercising in the wellness program Live Well with SHARE for 30 years," he said.

"Our fees are affordable and our venues are accessible. Our fitness leaders work hard to empower seniors to stay active, healthy and connected." SHARE runs around 150 classes a week attended by some 4000 participants in 130 Sydney metropolitan areas. Their half-yearly survey result showed that 98 per cent of people had great health outcomes and found their classes enjoyable.

The broad range of exercise and social support programs on offer include Falls Prevention, Stepping On, Rehabilitation, Walking Buddies, Arts for Therapy and Tech Savvy. They are all aimed at improving mental and cognitive health and social connection as well as reducing the risk of frailty and long-term diseases.

SHARE's approach is closely aligned to the NSW Government Health's "NSW Healthy Eating and Active Living Strategy" which includes tackling obesity.

"Our community-based exercise programs are effective and the collaborative approach enhances exercise opportunities to people in our community," Mr Prakash said.

SHARE has developed programs that cater to disadvantaged groups such as those with a disability, Indigenous people and those from non-English speaking backgrounds.

The organisation also helps local communities through food hamper distribution and transportation services.

"SHARE works closely with different universities for research and invests in our communities by hosting special events such as Christmas in July, International Women's Week, Dementia Week and Cancer Council Week," Mr Prakash said.