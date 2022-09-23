Volunteer surf life saving patrols, along with the familiar red and yellow flags, will be back on beaches tomorrow (Saturday) with the start of the surf life saving season.
The season runs until Anzac Day next year.
On Bate Bay beaches, volunteers at the Cronulla, North Cronulla, Elouera and Wanda clubs will join with council lifeguards in seeking to keep beachgoers safe in the surf and surrounds.
They have an enviable record, but the situation is a lot different on other parts of the coastline.
The NSW Coastal Safety Report, which was released last week, revealed a record number of coastal drownings in NSW in 2021-22, an increase of almost 30 per cent on the 10-year average.
Premier Dominic Perrottet, on Friday, urged beachgoers to heed caution and observe safe beach practices.
"The best thing that we can do is follow the instructions of our surf lifesaving volunteers, who are also putting their life on the line each and every day to keep us safe," he said.
"Swim between the flags, make sure you supervise your children, wear a life jacket where it's necessary, and if you do that, we'll have fun and we'll keep people safe."
Mr Perrottet thanked volunteer life savers for their service.
"There is no country in the world that has a surf lifesaving volunteer organisation like we do in Australia," he said.
"We have over 20,000 surf lifesaving volunteers, we have over 30,000 Nippers and our young people who will end up becoming great surf lifesavers themselves.
""It's a wonderful thing that that spirit of service gets passed down from generation to generation to generation."
The role of volunteer surf lifesavers includes:
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.