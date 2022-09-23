Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a woman missing from Arncliffe.
Amber Robinson, 27, was reported missing on Sunday, September 18 by concerned family members after attempts to contact her were unsuccessful and when she couldn't be located at her Arncliffe address.
Police said serious concerns were held for her welfare.
Ms Robinson is of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall, of thin build and with a fair complexion. She may also have pink dyed hair.
It is not known what she was wearing when last seen.
Anyone who may have seen information is urged to contact St George Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.