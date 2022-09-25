The St George first grade team kept their positive start to the 2022/23 season going with an initial win in the NSW Premier Cricket Limited Overs Cup at Hurstville Oval on Saturday.
Following on from last weekend's trial win over a NSW side in a 50 overs game, Saints after putting on a massive 323 in their 50 overs took the points with a DLS decision over Hawkesbury after rain stopped play with the opposition on 3/80 after 25 overs.
Hawkesbury had won the toss and elected to bowl putting the Saints openers onto a green wicket after a solid week of rain that showed a lot of movement.
Saints openers Nick Stapleton and Blake Nikitaras didn't miss a beat taking to the bowlers and getting to 0/50 in 13 overs.
Stapleton who went on to make 67 off 99 balls, caused some drama after pushing hard and hitting three fours in a row running out his partner Nikitaras at 1/65 .
Stapleton went on to bring up his 50 off 74 balls but it was his new batting partner Blake McDonald that caused the most damage.
McDonald came in firing and top scored with 144 off 104 balls - being dismissed when the score was 3-321 leaving a big run chase needed by the visitors .
In one over McDonald hit two sixes over the fence in succession, scoring a quick fire 33 off 21 balls and leaving the team in total control.
