First up win for St George

Updated September 26 2022 - 3:34am, first published September 25 2022 - 10:30pm
St George batsman Blake McDonald top scored at Hurstville Oval with 144 off 104 balls against Hawkesbury -being dismissed when the score was 3-321. Picture John Veage

The St George first grade team kept their positive start to the 2022/23 season going with an initial win in the NSW Premier Cricket Limited Overs Cup at Hurstville Oval on Saturday.

