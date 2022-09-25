St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

Seasons over for NRLW Dragons

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 26 2022 - 3:32am, first published September 25 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Knights fullback Tamika Upton put on a show,running amok and extinguishing the Dragons NRLW fire for the 2022 season. Picture NRL Images

The Knights have booked a Grand Final spot after stunning the Dragons at Suncorp for the second week in a row.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.