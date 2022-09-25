The Knights have booked a Grand Final spot after stunning the Dragons at Suncorp for the second week in a row.
The Newcastle team capped off a remarkable turnaround season, stunning the Dragons 30-6 and reaching the pointy end of the 2022 Telstra Women's Premiership season.
The Dragons defeat last week to the same team was somewhat acceptable with some players rested and nothing to play for, but this week's result ended the Red V's season badly.
After failing to win a game in their inaugural season, the new-look Knights stood up with stoic defence at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday, staking their claim as certified premiership contenders.
The Knights opened the scoring in the fifth minute when returning fullback Tamika Upton powered over the line to score, putting to bed any doubts of injury concerns.
But the Dragons hit back in the 12th minute when a misguided Newcastle pass coming out of yardage was intercepted by St George speedster Teagan Berry who ran 20 metres to score and reduce the deficit 12-6.
Dragons centre Berry has scored 10 tries in 14 NRLW appearances but they needed something more.
The scoreline was 18-6 at the half time break and the second half saw the Dragons' handed repeated attacking sets on their goal line but the Knights' desperate defence repeatedly turned the Red V away despite their greater share of possession and field position.
This inability to cross the line ended their season.
Dragons coach Jamie Soward said he was still proud of the team and they tried hard.
"I'm always proud of the girls.
"I think just getting to the semi-finals against a side like Newcastle- at stages there the game was on, but I think we just tried a little too hard."
Soward passed comment on Emma Tonegato's no try ruling, the fullback running a game high 244 metres.
"It was a try ... she still had her finger on it.
"Newcastle were great and it's going to be a great Grand Final next week whoever they play but that was a try.
"I don't know why we took three minutes to look at it."
It wouldn't have mattered, the Dragons were ambushed and run off the park.
