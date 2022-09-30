Australian not-for-profit disability services provider, Sylvanvale, has celebrated its 75th anniversary this year, sharing with the Leader a collection of memorable photos from the early years.
Sylvanvale, or the Handicapped Children's Centre as it was first known, was founded in 1947 by five families who wanted to give their children a better life.
The facility now supports more than 750 children and adults.
On September 28, Sylvanvale's patron, NSW Governor Margaret Beazley, hosted a reception at Government House.
Sylvanvale's Chief Executive, Leanne Fretten, said Sylvanvale's legacy was a testament to the people who have supported it.
"It's because of families, people we support and our staff who have been on the journey with us, that we have been able to navigate the challenges and successes in the past 75 years," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
