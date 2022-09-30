St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our Places

Sylvanvale marks 75 years of supporting families in the community

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 30 2022 - 1:02am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australian not-for-profit disability services provider, Sylvanvale, has celebrated its 75th anniversary this year, sharing with the Leader a collection of memorable photos from the early years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.