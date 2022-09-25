St George & Sutherland Shire Leader

World champions take to the streets

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 26 2022 - 3:37am, first published September 25 2022 - 9:46pm
The small hamlet of Helensburgh saw the world's best cyclists start the 266 km journey for the elite men's road race on Sunday morning. Picture John Veage

It's not everyday that the world's best cyclists take over the streets of southern Sydney, but a colourful stream of lycra could be seen on the Brighton Le Sands beach front as International cyclists moved in to the Novotel for the UCI Road Cycling World Championships that were completed in Wollongong over the weekend.

