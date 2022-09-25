World champions take to the streets

It's not everyday that the world's best cyclists take over the streets of southern Sydney, but a colourful stream of lycra could be seen on the Brighton Le Sands beach front as International cyclists moved in to the Novotel for the UCI Road Cycling World Championships that were completed in Wollongong over the weekend.
Several teams stayed close to the airport and commuted to the Wollongong start over the race week.
The men's race was won in a solo breakaway by Belgian Remco Evenepoel, with Christophe Laporte taking silver for France and Michael Matthews the bronze for host nation Australia.
In a clinically efficient performance, the 22-year-old claimed the victory two minutes ahead of the field.
The women's race held on Saturday was won by Dutchwoman Annemiek van Vleuten who surprised everyone with last-gasp attack after earlier in the week having broken her elbow.
