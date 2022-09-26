St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Photos

2022 NSW Minister's and Secretary's Awards for Excellence

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 26 2022 - 12:20am, first published 12:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Whether a student, teacher or leader of a school, four high achieving public school representatives have been recognised for their efforts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.