Whether a student, teacher or leader of a school, four high achieving public school representatives have been recognised for their efforts.
Their individual resilience and contribution to public education was rewarded at the 2022 NSW Minister's and Secretary's Awards for Excellence on September 6 at Sydney Town Hall.
A total of 128 awards showcased schools with innovative programs for literacy, numeracy, science, student well-being and community partnerships.
Forty of those were Year 12 students who received Minister's Awards for Excellence in Student Achievement for their efforts in academic, sporting, cultural and leadership fields, commitment to their school community and personal values.
Four overall awards were handed to Sutherland Shire public school representatives. They were:
NSW Department of Education Secretary Georgina Harrisson said the awards provided a snapshot of outstanding initiatives.
"The awards reveal an ecosystem of innovative and collaborative teaching and learning," Ms Harrisson said. "Many of the award winners learn and work in partnership with other public schools and their wider communities to lift outcomes for our students and ensure our schools and staff are also improving every year."
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said it was a privilege to celebrate the positive and diverse achievements at the ceremony.
"These students, along with their teachers and families, have faced many challenges this year and have achieved against the odds. They are remarkable role models," she said.
St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au
